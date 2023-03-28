The new system, Housing Online, will be introduced in the coming weeks meaning there will be system downtime between March 29 and April 19 – with no properties will be advertised during this time.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All council tenants need to sign up for the new Housing Online system through MyFalkirk. If you don’t already have a MyFalkirk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

account, you can find information about how to sign up on our website.

Falkirk Council will not be advertising properties until April 19 while the allocation system is changed

"Housing Online lets you view your rent account and update your personal details. In the future, repairs information and Housing Options will also be added.

“If you are a joint tenant, then you need to contact us to set up your account. Please contact [email protected] with your tenancy details and payment reference, and we will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To allow time for everyone to sign up to the new system, no properties will be advertised on Homespot from 29 March. Properties will start to be advertised again through our new system on 19 April 2023.

“If you have a current application for re-housing, details of this, including your banding and date of application, will already be held on the new system. Once you have signed up, you will be able to bid on properties.

“You may wish to review your application details held on Housing Online. Not all your details from your most recent application will be held there from the start.”