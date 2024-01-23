Falkirk Council install historic Provost Lamps outside Callendar House
Six Provost Lamps have been installed outside Callendar House in the parklands in Falkirk.
The ornate lamps were first used by Burgh Councils in the 1880s across Central Scotland and were situated outside the Provost’s home.
The reason for them being used was that as the chief magistrate of the local burgh, a Provost was often required to be contacted at any hour of the day or night and the lamps made them easier to locate.
They acted as an insignia of the office and indicated the honour in which the office-bearer was held.
When no longer in use, six of the lamps were installed outside of the former Municipal Buildings site in West Bridge Street, Falkirk when it was erected in 1966.
When the site was being demolished last year, the project team rescued the lampposts, and it was decided to install them outside Callendar House.
Provost Robert Bissett explained: “These lampposts are part of our local heritage and were found across the many different communities across the now Falkirk Council area.
“It is thought that one even ended up in the United States outside well-known philanthropist Robert Dollar’s home in California.
“It’s great to see them outside Callendar House and definitely adds to the historical heritage of our area.”