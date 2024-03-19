Falkirk Council hopes transport survey will help get things moving in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drop-in session is taking place in Grangemouth Town Hall between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday, March 19 and an online survey will run for three weeks to Monday, April 8 to help shape the future development of transport investment proposals.

The first phase of the study will identify all the transport-related problems and opportunities experienced by people who live in Grangemouth or travel to the town alongside those faced by businesses in the town.

This will be followed by the generation of potential future transport improvement options for Grangemouth.

A drop-in session in Grangemouth Town Hall will be followed by a three-week online survey on the future of transport in the the town(Picture: Submitted)

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: “We would like to hear how people currently travel to, from and within Grangemouth and what people think about transport in and around the town.”