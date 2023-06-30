Falkirk Council has the powers to create 'firework control zones' to increase safety

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 means councils can now designate Firework Control Zones that would see fines of up to £5000 or even six months prison sentences handed out to those who ignite a firework and throw a firework in one of these designated zones – which could be include private properties or gardens.

Minister for victims and community safety Siobhian Brown said: “Evidence and engagement with communities shows strong public support for tougher action on f

ireworks, which along with other pyrotechnic articles can cause harm, serious injury and distress to people, pets and the wider community.

New powers mean it is an offence to set off fireworks inside a designtated Firework Control Zone (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Giving local authorities additional powers to create Firework Control Zones, with input from the local community, marks a significant step in tackling the issues caused

by fireworks, which are dangerous when used inappropriately.

“This change to the law demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve public safety and wellbeing for our communities.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Nicola Robison added: "Fireworks Control Zones allow local authorities the power to designate areas where fireworks cannot be

possessed or set off and ultimately restricts the improper use of such items in Scotland.

"It is a criminal offence to be in possession of, or setting off, fireworks within a Fireworks Control Zone and I would urge all members of the public to be aware of

designated zones within your local area to ensure you are not in breach of the legislation.

"Police Scotland is committed to keeping the public safe from the risk of harm associated with the reckless and criminal use of fireworks and we welcome the addition of