Falkirk Council has Forth Valley area's biggest local authority energy bill

Falkirk Council more on energy over a 12-month period than Stirling Council and Clackmannshire councils combined.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
While Falkirk shelled out £13,159,505, Forth Valley neighbours Stirling and Clackmannanshire spent £5,172,696 and £2,560,730 respectively.

The figures released by Box Power CIC show how much Scottish local authorities spent on gas and electricity from April 2022 to March 2023.

City of Glasgow Council was the biggest spender over the period, with £42,388,857 of energy bills, and the aforementioned Clackmannanshire was the lowest.

The average spending figure for Scotland was £13,395,957.50.

