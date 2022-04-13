Falkirk Council grass cutting consultation: Only a few weeks left until the final chop

The consultation over the project, which opened back in May last year, comes to an end in just over a months time on June 1.

In January 2021 Falkirk Council gave the go ahead for the Sustainable Grass Management Pilot Project and throughout the rest of the year the project trialled changes to how the local authority manages grassland at 35 greenspace sites – including parks and road verges in the Falkirk area.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are consulting to better understand public support for the benefits of making changes to the way we manage our cut grass areas and to gauge public reaction to and obtain feedback on the changes made at the 35 pilot sites.

The way Falkirk Council manages grass cutting in the area is changing

“We hope the changes will help create diverse and healthy greenspaces for local people to enjoy, benefit wildlife, reduce biodiversity loss and help combat the climate emergency.

"The sorts of changes that have been made include creating naturalised grass areas which will be cut once or twice a year, and sown with wildflowers in some locations, the creation of patches or strips of wildflower meadow, delaying or reducing the frequency of amenity grass cutting and sowing meadow seed or wildflower seed.”

There had been fears people would see the project as a cost-cutting measure, with grass being cut less often, so the council is urging people to have there say on the matter.