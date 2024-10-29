Falkirk Council grants of up to £5000 now available to community groups
Community Choices is Falkirk Council's participatory budgeting programme that puts control over how public money is spent into community hands and provides groups with a way to apply for funding, with the local community itself voting to decide which projects will receive financial support.
Grants of up to £5000 can be used for projects that benefit local communities. allowing them to purchase equipment and organise community events.
In previous rounds, Community Choices has supported a wide variety of projects, including the Falkirk branch of ENABLE Scotland, which used its £5000 grant to help it run the Awakening Family Festival, Scotland’s only music festival aimed at people with disabilities.
Maggie’s Forth Valley used its £5000 to expand its cancer support groups, while Equi-Power Central Scotland RDA used its funding to provide free equestrian services to children and young people with additional support needs.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Our communities are rich with organisations providing vital support, activities, and services that enhance the lives of so many.
“Community Choices offers a fantastic way for these groups to secure the resources they need to continue making a difference. I would encourage all eligible groups to apply and help shape the future of their local area."
Deadlines for applications is December 9 and then people have the opportunity to cast their vote for the project they want to see happen in their ward.
Voting will take place in February 2025.
Visit the website for more information.