Members of Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council have been invited to attend the visit – which is scheduled to take place from 11am on Wednesday, November 9.

Streets covered by the “walkabout” include Kingseat Avenue, Craigleith Road, Burnfoot Court, Woodhill Court, Bankhill Court and Bowhouse Road.

The community councillors are asking any residents from these areas to get in touch with them if they want them to raise in issues or concerns on their behalf.

Falkirk Council representatives will be visiting areas of Grangemouth

In a communication to the community council, Falkirk Council’s housing service stated: “Falkirk Council's housing service carries out estate walkabouts throughout theyear – these are designed to build bridges between our customers and the various services involved in managing estates throughout the Falkirk Council area."