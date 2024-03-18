Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council’s head of invest lodged an certificate of lawful use application on Monday, February 19 to partially demolish the industrial unit at 28 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth.

This followed on from the prior notification of demolition for the property which was submitted on February 7.

Demolition of a building is generally not classed as "development” and therefore planning permission is not usually required for such an undertaking. However, the demolition of certain buildings sometimes needs approval from the local planning authority beforehand – this gives local authorities the opportunity to regulate

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

the demolition and minimise any impact on local amenity.

The new application was certified as lawful on Friday, March 15 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.