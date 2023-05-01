Falkirk Council gives the green light for Denny waste plant to continue operating
Local authority planners have given a firm the go ahead to continuing recycling waste at its site in Denny.
By James Trimble
Published 1st May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:10 BST
On Friday, April 28, Falkirk Council certified the existing use of the PurvisGroup’s Eagle Recycling UK facility in Headswood Mill, Denny, for waste recycling purposes was legal.
The premises provide tipping facilities for inert waste, road construction waste and demolition waste and also offers both uplift and delivered sales of recycled washed gravels, concrete sand, infill sand, top soil and concrete.