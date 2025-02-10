Falkirk Council gives nod to physiotherapist to create flat in listed building

Local authority planner have shown some level of flexibility by giving a physiotherapist permission to make alterations to a listed building.

Dr Melinda Warren lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 16 last year, looking for permission to alter and part change the use of the physiotherapy centre at 1 Market Street, Bo’ness to create a “flatted dwelling”.

Planning officers gave the applications the go ahead on Friday, February 7.

According to the online planning documents, the first floor attic will be converted into a flat.