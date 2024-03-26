Falkirk Council gives its blessing to plans to convert village church into home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippa Wilson-Buys lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 13 to change the use of Avonbridge Congregational Church, in Main Street, Avonbridge, to create a house.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers grant permission for the change on Friday, March 22.

The proposal sought to take use the church and attached meeting hall to form a single house and works and alterations to take place to make this happen include replacement windows, installation of an exit door on the rear elevation, re-rooting of the church hall and the formation of an enclosed garden area.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)