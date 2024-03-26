Falkirk Council gives its blessing to plans to convert village church into home
Philippa Wilson-Buys lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 13 to change the use of Avonbridge Congregational Church, in Main Street, Avonbridge, to create a house.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers grant permission for the change on Friday, March 22.
The proposal sought to take use the church and attached meeting hall to form a single house and works and alterations to take place to make this happen include replacement windows, installation of an exit door on the rear elevation, re-rooting of the church hall and the formation of an enclosed garden area.
According to the online planning documents the “scale of and layout of the proposed development would not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of the surrounding area”, “does not introduce unacceptable privacy or overshadowing impacts” and “retains the distinctive appearance and character of the existing property”.