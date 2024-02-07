Falkirk Council gives green light to turn former children's services building into vehicle repair body shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hunters Of Linlithgow applied for permission on October 18 last year to alter Sealock House, in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth to form the facility with ancillary sale and display of vehicles, offices and stores, construction of vehicular access, boundary fence and associated development.

The proposal was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, February 2.

Last year Falkirk Council members agreed to sell Sealock House to Hunters of Linlithgow for £525,000 as part of the its Strategic Property Review, which aims to get rid of older buildings that are no longer energy efficient.