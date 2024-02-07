News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk Council gives green light to turn former children's services building into vehicle repair body shop

A plan had been lodged to change the use of the former base for the local authority’s children’s services to create a vehicle repair/body shop.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 09:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hunters Of Linlithgow applied for permission on October 18 last year to alter Sealock House, in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth to form the facility with ancillary sale and display of vehicles, offices and stores, construction of vehicular access, boundary fence and associated development.

The proposal was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, February 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year Falkirk Council members agreed to sell Sealock House to Hunters of Linlithgow for £525,000 as part of the its Strategic Property Review, which aims to get rid of older buildings that are no longer energy efficient.

It was stated at the time the move would save annual running costs of £103,260 and it would also give Hunters of Linlithgow an opportunity to expand and create local jobs.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilLinlithgowGrangemouth