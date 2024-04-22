Falkirk Council finally greenlight longstanding plans for 220 homes near fire station
Robertson Residential Group Mactaggart and Mickel lodged an application with Falkirk Council at the start of 2022 construct 227 houses, with associated access, parking and landscaping, on land to the south of Bo'ness Fire Station, in Crawfield Road, Bo'ness.
Members of the council’s planning committee granted permission on Tuesday, April 16.
Although the latest plans were lodged in January 2022, the proposal dates back even further to 2019.
At the time the developers stated the £30 million development would address the housing shortfall in the area.
They said: “This site goes some way to address the considerable demand there is in Bo’ness for more housing. Our proposals will also serve to enhance the local area and address some of the outstanding issues that exist around flooding and road safety.”
