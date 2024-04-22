Falkirk Council finally greenlight longstanding plans for 220 homes near fire station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robertson Residential Group Mactaggart and Mickel lodged an application with Falkirk Council at the start of 2022 construct 227 houses, with associated access, parking and landscaping, on land to the south of Bo'ness Fire Station, in Crawfield Road, Bo'ness.

Members of the council’s planning committee granted permission on Tuesday, April 16.

Although the latest plans were lodged in January 2022, the proposal dates back even further to 2019.

At the time the developers stated the £30 million development would address the housing shortfall in the area.