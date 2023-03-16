Falkirk Council employee Leona Ferguson says farewell after 45 years service
A Falkirk Council employee who has notched up 45 years helping others has decided it’s time to retire and concentrate on time with her family.
Leona Ferguson said a fond farewell to colleagues earlier this month, but first took time to recall her time with the local authority and her many varied roles.
Joining the council 1978 as a trainee technical assistant in what is now the building maintenance division, Leona was one of only two women to study building construction at the local college as part of her traineeship.
But she said on getting the job, her first task was to find her way to her new place of work.
She recalled: "I lived in Bo'ness at the time and the job was in Denny Town House. I’d never been to Denny in my life and had to ask the bus driver how to get there. When I joined, I was one of the youngest to work for the council aged just 18 and as I leave, I am one of the oldest."
Working her way up the career ladder, the 63-year-old mother-of-two became building maintenance manager before taking on her ultimate role as facilities manager (catering & cleaning) 15 years ago.
Explaining why she stayed with the council her entire career, Leona said: “It’s the people. I have worked with very good teams. I couldn’t fault anyone I’ve worked with and that is what makes work enjoyable and easy.”
The secret to her long career, she says, is good old-fashioned honesty and teamwork.
“You have to be honest and upfront and do the best you can for folks. If you have a task, you do it to the best of your abilities. We have over 700 posts in catering & cleaning and only ten of us organising it. To do all that we do, we have to be honest with each other and work as a team. Everyone in the service gets the job done seamlessly and nobody comes in and complains.”
With the bulk of catering & cleaning staff working in schools, they provide an essential service each day, but no more so than during the pandemic when they ensured thousands of children didn’t go hungry.
“We did a lot through Covid, producing grab bags for kids who are entitled to free school meals. By doing that, we knew they were still being fed. You've no idea the amount of deprivation that is out there. These kids rely on their school meals, and we make sure they’re being fed nutritious food five days a week, otherwise many of them would have nothing.”
Looking ahead to retirement she said: “My daughter is having her first child in July. It will be lovely to spend time with her and the baby as well as more time with my other grandchild. I’m also going to go on lots of holidays with my friends. I am no cook, which people find surprising, but I am an excellent knitter and I sew, so I’ll be doing a lot of that, and teaching myself crochet and other arty things.
“I am looking forward to my retirement; to just having time to do the things I love. It’s time now to leave. I want to have a life and enjoy myself. I don’t want to get to a situation where I keep working and have a short retirement. I’ve put the years in, and I’ve worked hard. Now it’s time to really enjoy myself.”