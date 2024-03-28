Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bo’ness Recreation Centre is being controversially closed for good on May 3 after the local authority said it would cost too much to bring the building up to standard.

The swimming pool has already been shut due to safety concerns.

Now the council has announced it is closing the centre earlier from this Saturday.

Residents protesting earlier this year about plans to close the recreation centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a social media post, they stated: “As a result of supporting our staffing teams at Bo'ness Recreation Centre in gaining future employment within Falkirk Council, we are having to adapt our closing times slightly.

"We have tried to minimise these changes and often it is a 30 minute earlier closure at night, so we hope this will lessen the impact.”