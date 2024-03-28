Falkirk Council: Early closing for Bo'ness Recreation Centre

Falkirk Council are closing a popular leisure centre earlier each day – and they say it is to help their staff find new jobs.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bo’ness Recreation Centre is being controversially closed for good on May 3 after the local authority said it would cost too much to bring the building up to standard.

The swimming pool has already been shut due to safety concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the council has announced it is closing the centre earlier from this Saturday.

Residents protesting earlier this year about plans to close the recreation centre. Pic: Michael GillenResidents protesting earlier this year about plans to close the recreation centre. Pic: Michael Gillen
Residents protesting earlier this year about plans to close the recreation centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a social media post, they stated: “As a result of supporting our staffing teams at Bo'ness Recreation Centre in gaining future employment within Falkirk Council, we are having to adapt our closing times slightly.

"We have tried to minimise these changes and often it is a 30 minute earlier closure at night, so we hope this will lessen the impact.”

On Monday, Thursday and Friday the centre will be open from 6.30am to 9pm; Tuesday and Wednesday from 6.30am to 9.30pm; and on Saturday and Sunday form 8am to 4pm.

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.