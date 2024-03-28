Falkirk Council: Early closing for Bo'ness Recreation Centre
Bo’ness Recreation Centre is being controversially closed for good on May 3 after the local authority said it would cost too much to bring the building up to standard.
The swimming pool has already been shut due to safety concerns.
Now the council has announced it is closing the centre earlier from this Saturday.
In a social media post, they stated: “As a result of supporting our staffing teams at Bo'ness Recreation Centre in gaining future employment within Falkirk Council, we are having to adapt our closing times slightly.
"We have tried to minimise these changes and often it is a 30 minute earlier closure at night, so we hope this will lessen the impact.”
On Monday, Thursday and Friday the centre will be open from 6.30am to 9pm; Tuesday and Wednesday from 6.30am to 9.30pm; and on Saturday and Sunday form 8am to 4pm.
