A report prepared for the meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, January 17, states the sale of land to Braes Golf Centre in Maddiston will not only benefit the council but bring a boost to the local area and “provide improved facilities for golfers”.

Executive members are recommended to agree to delare the 2871 square metres of land adjacent to Braes Golf Centre, in Manuel Rigg, surplus to requirements and then authorise the director of place services to “conclude the disposal by negotiated agreement” to Braes Golf Centre landowner Ordhead Ltd for £21,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated the land to be made surplus to requirements has historically been used as a domestic garage site associated with nearby housing, but it was “vacated and cleared” a number of years ago.

Falkirk Council is looking to sell surplus land to Braes Golf Centre for £21,000

The council received a request for the land from Ordhead Ltd, who lease the adjacent golf course and sub-lease it to Braes Golf Centre Ltd.

Ordhead Ltd has “resurrected” the former Polmont Golf Club over the last three years and is now looking to increase the course and club facilities use, not only for golf but for community functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm hope the acquisition of the additional land will improve parking to support the club, which has experienced increased popularity for the golf course and the improved facilities.