Falkirk Council decides: Big changes are afoot at a historic premises in Bo'ness
An application was lodged with Falkirk Council looking for listed building consent to change the use of a historic Post Office premises.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST
Graham Blackbourn lodged the application on Wednesday, February 15 looking for permission to create a flat by changing the use of the premises at 26 East Pier Street, Bo’ness from an office.
The location is part of a category C listed building which gained that status in 2004.
Council planner, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, April 11.