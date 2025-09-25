Falkirk Council create new disabled parking bays and remove existing spaces

The local authority is looking to allocate a large number of new disabled parking spaces and also seeking to revoke permission for existing disabled spaces.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Falkirk Council is looking to create on-street parking spaces for disabled persons at various locations throughout the area.

Disabled persons parking places are proposed for Don Street (Grangemouth), Dollar Avenue (Bainsford), Wotherspoon Drive (Bo’ness), Crichton Drive (Grangemouth), California Road (Maddiston), Angus Road (Bo’ness), Harbour Road (Bo’ness), Stark Avenue (Camelon), Mavisbank Avenue (Shieldhill),

Elizabeth Avenue (Stenhousemuir), Hamilton Square (Bo’ness), Hazel Road (Banknock), Viewfield Road (Banknock), Braemar Drive (Falkirk), Baptie Place (Bo’ness), Ewart Grove (Bo’ness), Blaefaulds Crescent (Denny), Carronvale Road (Larbert), Haypark Road (Head of Muir), Central Avenue (Grangemouth), Binniehill Road (Slamannan), Hareburn Avenue (Avonbridge), Carron Road (Bainsford), Elmbank Crescent (Dennyloanhead) Commissioner Street (Bo’ness), Godfrey Avenue (Falkirk) Chisholm Place (Grangemouth) and Poplar Street (Grangemouth)

Falkirk Council is looking to create a large number of new disabled parking spaces throughout the area (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 the council is looking to revoke existing disabled parking bays at various locations throughout the area.

These include: Campbell Crescent (Laurieston), Carmuirs Avenue (Camelon) Inchyra Place (Grangemouth), Wallace Crescent (Brightons) and Dundarroch Street

(Larbert).

If anyone objects to any of these spaces being added or removed they should send their reasons for objecting in writing – not later than October 16 – to Place Services, Roads Administration, Place Service, Suite 1B, The Stadium, 4 Stadium Way, Falkirk, FK2 9EE or e-mail objections to [email protected].

To apply for a disabled parking bay in Falkirk, you must be a Blue Badge holder, meet the criteria of the Disabled Persons' Parking Places (Scotland) Act 2009, and complete an application form from the Falkirk Council website.

