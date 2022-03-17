Falkirk Council cracks top ten in UK's least cash spent on housing repairs list

Falkirk Council came seventh in the top ten list of UK councils which spent the least cash on housing repairs over 2020/2021.

Working from a Freedom of Information request that covered 244 UK councils, MyJobQuote, online tradespeople connection service, found Norwich City Council topped the list, spending only £39 for each of its properties over the last year.

Falkirk Council spent £233 on its properties to place it seventh on the list – Perth and Kinross was second with £137, while Angus was 4th with £157 and Orkney Island 5th with £178.

Falkirk is £584 below the £817 UK average spend for council housing repairs over the period.

A MyJobQuote spokesperson said: “Of the ten UK councils spending the least on upkeep of social housing last financial year, four were Scottish, meaning social housing occupants there may be more likely to be living in sub-standard living conditions.

“The highest-spending councils, including Canterbury City Council and Lancaster City Council, spent between £2141 and £3176 per property.”

