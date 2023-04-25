A requirement of many contracts awarded to firms by Falkirk Council is for the successful companies to provide paid meaningful employment or training opportunities

for an agreed period of time, depending on the value and length of the contract. The idea is that contracts awarded deliver something back into the local economy.

This recently resulted in four new jobs being created by David Morton Demolition, who secured the contracts to demolish the Municipal Building and Westbank Centre

James Farrelly, James McMahon and David McLaren are still working with the firm and looking to help demolish Falkirk Town Hall

in Falkirk town centre.

Four local unemployed adults, aged between 30 and 50 plus, started on site with the company in May 2022 during phase one of the demolition of the Municipal Buildings.

Now, nearly a year on, three workers – James Farrelly, James McMahon, David McLaren – are still employed as demolition site operatives preparing to carry out work on phase two – which includes the demolition of the Town Hall.

The Council’s Employment Training Unit (ETU) worked in partnership with Jobcentre Plus (JCP) to promote and fill the job opportunities. The ETU also paid for CSCS

training and testing – a construction certification required for live sites.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: “This is a great example of the council, Jobcentre Plus and a local business coming together to

