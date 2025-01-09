Falkirk Council claim new town hall could mean £3.8 million a year boost to local economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Falkirk Town Hall could have a transformational impact with 300,000 more people visiting the town centre and lead to £84.5 million in growth and jobs over the next 25 years.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town hall proposal includes a regional theatre, a large auditorium to provide the civic centre for the council area, a stunning new central library and learning hub, a Central Advice and Support Hub, and a café and bar area.

The venue is the catalyst for the council's masterplan for the regeneration of Falkirk High Street and wider area and also the centrepiece of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal which has secured £100 million of funding from the UK and Scottish Governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An updated report to council members states costs to create the new facility have risen since 2019 in line with construction inflation to £62.84 million – but members also learned the town hall could bring in around £3.8 million per year to the local economy.

The latest artist impressions of the new Falkirk Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

A further £5 million of contingency is being proposed to protect the council from unforeseen issues, along with £2 million for upgrading of public realm around the High Street.

This takes the total cost of the overall project to £69.84 million.

The new report asks councillors to note the revised construction costs will be addressed at the March 2025 budget meeting through the in-principal allocation of service concessions from the council’s available funds of more than £50 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These can only be released at a later point once the council is in a financially sustainable position.

The latest artist impressions of the new Falkirk Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

The report also highlights with the rise in business rates, the venue could cost up to £1.5 million per year to operate, but adds officers are already working on plans that could bring this down significantly prior to opening in mid-2028.

At the January 23 meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, councillors will be asked to approve a public consultation on the new venue to allow residents and businesses the opportunity to give their views.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council director of place services, said: “The new Falkirk Town Hall is the key to unlocking lasting regeneration of the town centre by adding significant new footfall to the high street, as well as securing the recently agreed £148 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The venue would provide a regional home for creative productions like touring theatre, music and popular comedians, create an accessible environment for the civic functions of the Council, host a stunning new library and learning hub for all ages, and a modern café and bar area for the general public to gather.

The latest artist impressions of the new Falkirk Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

“These improvements are predicted to bring hundreds of thousands of extra visitors to the town centre which would be worth more than £3m in growth every year. This impact, in addition to the benefits flowing from the £148m Growth Deal make this a worthwhile investment for the future of the whole of the Falkirk area.

“It is now up to councillors to consider if our team can go out and engage with the public, business and local stakeholders such as amateur production groups to ensure the end vision fully matches the needs of the local area.

“If agreed, then a full business case on the Town Hall would come back for approval in 2025/26."