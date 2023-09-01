Falkirk Council children's homes received 'good' rating from the Care Inspectorate
The Care Inspectorate carried out inspections at two Falkirk Council-run children’s residential homes and found the level of care provided at both was “good”.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Wallace Crescent in Brightons and Tremanna in Slamannan received a quality grade of “good” in recognition of the nurturing relationships between staff and young
people, the encouragement of continued care, a focus on trauma-informed support and the active encouragement of young people’s voices.
A report on will be presented at the local authority’s Education, Children and Young People Executive on Tuesday, September 2023.