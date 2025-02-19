Falkirk Council children's homes rated as 'Very Good' following inspections
Wallace Crescent and Tremanna were both rated “Very Good” in regards to the way they support children and young people’s rights and wellbeing.
The inspections, which took place in December and January, highlighted the positive and stable relationships young people have with staff, the homes’ commitment to trauma-informed care, and the emphasis placed on ensuring young people feel safe, valued, and supported.
Inspectors found that both homes work effectively to manage risk, helping young people reflect on their behaviours and to make informed choices.
They also noted that staff are dedicated to ensuring that care is delivered in a way that respects young people’s dignity and wellbeing.
A strong theme across both reports was the focus on continuing care, with staff going beyond their immediate responsibilities to maintain lasting relationships with young people after they move on from the homes helping to provide stability and reassurance as they transition into adulthood.
Councillor Fiona Collie, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Health and Social Care said: "These inspections reflect the dedication and hard work of staff in both Tremanna and Wallace Crescent.
“Their commitment to creating stable, nurturing environments where young people feel safe and supported is truly commendable.
“It is clear that staff go above and beyond to ensure young people’s voices are heard, their rights are respected, and they have the best possible start in life."
Tremanna was particularly noted for its commitment to maintaining long-term relationships with young people, even after they have moved on from the home.
Inspectors highlighted how staff continue to offer support and guidance to former residents, helping them navigate adulthood and maintain important connections.
The home was also praised for its approach to trauma-informed care, with staff using a therapeutic approach to support young people’s emotional wellbeing.
At Wallace Crescent, inspectors found that staff successfully balance young people’s need for independence with their duty to keep them safe.
The home was also recognised for its focus on education and personal development, ensuring young people have access to learning opportunities tailored to their individual needs.
While some challenges remain in securing the best possible education packages for all residents, staff were praised for their efforts in helping young people find employment and gain life skills.
A strong emphasis on partnership working was also noted, with external health professionals providing valuable support to the staff team. This collaborative approach ensures that young people receive the right care and guidance to support their wellbeing.
Sara Lacey, Falkirk Council’s Chief Social Work Officer said: “The findings of these inspections reflect the strength and commitment of our staff teams in providing high-quality care to young people.
“Both Tremanna and Wallace Crescent have demonstrated their ability to create positive, supportive environments where young people can thrive. We will continue to build on this good work, ensuring that every young person in our care receives the support they need to achieve their potential.”
While both homes received strong evaluations, inspectors identified areas where further improvements could be made. Both homes will work alongside other colleagues on improvement activities in the coming months.
