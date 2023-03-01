From Monday, April 3, residents can reserve a slot at Roughmute or Kinneil through the My Falkirk website using their vehicle registration number.

The new system, which was approved by councillors last December following proposals by local authority officers, will alert users to peak times, using data to determine

when the Roughmute and Kinneil sites are busiest, which should lead to fewer and shorter queues.

Users will also be asked to confirm the type of waste they are bringing, and ID will still be required to get into the recycling centre. Residents with limited access to the web can book through the contact centre by calling (01324) 506070.

Unauthorised commercial use and users from other council areas both create significant cost for Falkirk Council. By creating a booking system, a saving is expected thanks to less unauthorised waste going to landfill.

The new Falkirk Council system follows other Scottish local authorities, who have introduced similar booking systems.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Flakirk Council portfolio holder for climate, said: “Our recycling centres are being used by commercial users and people who live in other local

authority areas. That creates a cost for us, makes for longer queues and means sites can become full very quickly.

"But our new booking system will help to alleviate those pressures while helping us to run a more efficient service. The waste team works hard to provide a quality

