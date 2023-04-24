Age Scotland is among several organisations now urging Humza Yousaf to rethink his decision to put the Older Persons’ portfolio into a newly expanded department for Equalities, Migration and Refugees.

The charity is concerned that the lengthy list of policy areas covered within the new portfolio, now held by Emma Roddick, will mean older people’s issues could get less attention.

Along with 15 partner organisations, the charity wrote an open letter to the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, asking for the reinstatement of a named Older People’s Minister.

Councillor Alf Kelly has made the appeal

The letter set out their “concern that older people’s issues are being downgraded at a time when the population is rapidly ageing and the challenges facing older people are increasing”.

Labour councillor Alf Kelly, who represents Denny and Banknock, became Falkirk Council’s older persons’ champion after he was elected to the council for the first time last May. He believes the decision to merge the portfolios means that older people “are being forgotten”.

Councillor Kelly said: “As Falkirk Council’s older persons’ champion and a member of Falkirk Older Persons’ Network I feel this SNP/Green Scottish Government is downplaying the importance of older people in our society.

“While we have around 23,000 migrants and refugees whose needs need to be recognised and met, there are 1,432,000 people over the age of 60 and another 790,000 between 50 and 59 coming up behind – a large and important slice of our population.

“It looks like our older citizens are being forgotten. With the push for independence losing support and becoming more desperate, we are being left behind.”

Mrr Kelly also criticised the creation of a new Department for Independence, with a minister on a salary of £98,000.

He said: “This is happening at a time when local councils are having to cut services and staff due, in large part, to Holyrood freezing councils’ share of the grant from Westminster.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Older people in Scotland remain as important to this Government as they have ever been. The Equalities Minister is determined to ensure everyone can access the opportunities and services they need to live happy and healthy lives, and looks forward to working with older people to make this a reality.

“We are very concerned about the hardship older people are facing in this cost of living crisis.