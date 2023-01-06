News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk Council buildings consultation causes cancellation of community council meeting

A public gathering to discuss the future of Falkirk Council owned buildings has led to the cancellation of the year’s first meeting of Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:15pm

The decision to cancel the evening meeting was taken due to the other meeting taking place in Braes High School on Tuesday, January 10 to discuss Falkirk Council’s proposal to close key buildings in the Braes area.

A community council spokesperson said: “Four members of the community council will attend the meeting at Braes High school which starts at 7pm.”

Hide Ad
The community council meeting was cancelled but members are now attending the public gathering to discuss the future of Falkirk Council owned buildings in the area