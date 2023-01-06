Falkirk Council buildings consultation causes cancellation of community council meeting
A public gathering to discuss the future of Falkirk Council owned buildings has led to the cancellation of the year’s first meeting of Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council.
The decision to cancel the evening meeting was taken due to the other meeting taking place in Braes High School on Tuesday, January 10 to discuss Falkirk Council’s proposal to close key buildings in the Braes area.
A community council spokesperson said: “Four members of the community council will attend the meeting at Braes High school which starts at 7pm.”