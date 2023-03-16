Falkirk Council building maintenance team donates tools to help people of Malawi

The spades, hammers, saws, shovels and various other hand tools were dug out from toolboxes and sheds by local people – including employees of Falkirk Council's

Building Maintenance Division (BMD).

The tools, which were collected by the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, will be refurbished and shipped to Malawi where they will be used by the Global Concerns Trust to

Robert Fotheringham, BMD acting service manager, George Nichol, of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, and Brian Dick and Jim MacDonald, BMD assistant buildings operations co-ordinators the hand tool donations from employees

help some of the poorest and most vulnerable people gain new skills and earn a living.

George Nichol, of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, said: “Since 2005, the Rotary Club of Grangemouth has collected second-hand tools that have helped many people

learn a trade and earn a wage. Without these tools, they may struggle to support themselves and their families. We’d like to thank everyone, especially Falkirk Council

staff, for their generous donation."

Council employees at the Inchyra Depot got involved in the initiative after George reached out to BMD acting service manager Robert Fotheringham.

Keen to find out more about the initiative, Robert invited George to the Grangemouth depot where he explained how the life-changing project helped people in Malawi

achieve economic self-reliance.

Robert said: “When I heard how old tools could literally transform people’s lives by giving them an opportunity to learn a trade such as carpentry or cane furniture

making, I knew it was something staff would get behind.

"Most of the tools donated by employees from their personal toolboxes would probably have been thrown out and gone to the tip, so knowing they will be given a new l

ease of life, and will help vulnerable people earn a living, is great news.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn added: “Local people, including members of Falkirk Council staff, have been extremely generous, donating tools that may be

rusty or gathering dust at home to a worthwhile cause.