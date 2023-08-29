Falkirk Council: Bonnybridge winners of summer reading challenge
Lots of young readers were winners at this year’s annual summer reading challenge run by Falkirk Council’s library services.
This year’s event was sports themed with lots of boys and girls of all ages taking up the challenge to get ready, set and read lots of books over the holiday period.
Prize ceremonies have been held in all the district libraries and here are the youngsters who were successful at Bonnybridge Library with their certificates – all looking very pleased with their achievements.
To find out more about what’s on offer at Falkirk Council’s libraries for people of all ages, visit here