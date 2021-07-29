Falkirk Council bin collection service faces disruption due to COVID-19

The local authority has warned resident’s their bin collections will be affected due to a number of council staff testing positive for coronavirus.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:19 am

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “This week, our scheduled brown bin collections have been significantly disrupted due to a number of staff testing positive with coronavirus, and others have been advised to self-isolate through track and trace.

"This means that no brown bins will be collected today, however, all other waste services are unaffected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

There will be disruption to brown bin uplifts

The council advised residents to check its website for further updates and stated any excess garden waste can be taken to its recycling centres located at Roughmute, near Bonnybridge, and Kinneil Kerse, near Bo’ness.

To access the sites you will need to provide proof of address – you could bring a utility bill or something similar with you – to enable viewing through your windscreen and where possible only one person per vehicle should access the site.

