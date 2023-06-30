Falkirk Council becomes first ever local authority to win national award for inclusivity

The award, which was given in 2022 but only recently presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledges the Council’s dedication to promoting diversity andinclusivity within the workplace and through the policies implemented.

The ETU has worked closely with colleagues in human resources and policy and community planning to address individual needs and work towards reducing the

Disability Employment Gap.

Falkirk Council has won a national inclusive workplace award (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various initiatives have been implemented like making accessibility improvements to processes including recruitment and selection, family friendly and flexible working, absence management, redeployment and rehabilitation policy, as well as web pages and associated documents.