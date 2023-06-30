News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council becomes first ever local authority to win national award for inclusivity

Falkirk Council’s Employment and Training Unit (ETU) has accepted the Inclusive Workplace Award from the Scottish Union of Supported Employment (SUSE) making it the first and only local authority in Scotland to receive this recognition.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

The award, which was given in 2022 but only recently presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledges the Council’s dedication to promoting diversity andinclusivity within the workplace and through the policies implemented.

The ETU has worked closely with colleagues in human resources and policy and community planning to address individual needs and work towards reducing the

Disability Employment Gap.

Falkirk Council has won a national inclusive workplace award (Picture: Michael Gillen)Falkirk Council has won a national inclusive workplace award (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Falkirk Council has won a national inclusive workplace award (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Various initiatives have been implemented like making accessibility improvements to processes including recruitment and selection, family friendly and flexible working, absence management, redeployment and rehabilitation policy, as well as web pages and associated documents.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “This award recognises our approach to breaking down barriers across our recruitment and employment initiatives and creating an experience accessible to all.”

