Falkirk Council ban lorries from parking up in Grangemouth

The Falkirk Council (Prohibition of Waiting by Heavy Goods Vehicles) (Grangemouth) order 2021 is an amendment to the earlier Falkirk Council (Prohibition and Restriction of Waiting and Loading and Parking Places) Order 2018.

The "heavy goods vehicles” referred to in the order are any goods vehicle with a maximum gross vehicle weight exceeding 7.5 metric tonnes.

The new order, which comes into force on November 11, means no person – apart from those who have the permission of a police officer – can cause or permit any vehicle of specified class to wait at any time on any road within a specified vehicle controlled parking zone.

The new order will mean HGV drivers will be unable to park their vehicles in any residential streets in Grangemouth

The “specified vehicle controlled parking zone” is an area defined by the council within which a vehicle of specified class – like an HGV weighing over 7.5 tonnes – is prohibited from waiting, other than on lengths of roads where parking places for that specified class of vehicle may be designated, including lorry parks at various local businesses.

In this case, the zone encompasses the whole of Grangemouth.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Following community concerns, a study was undertaken in 2018 to understand the negative consequences from lack of overnight

facilities for freight transport in the area.

“We recognise the importance of freight to the local economy and also the impact on the local community. A Freight Working Group was set up to bring together

industry, public bodies and the community to address this issue.

“As a result of these discussions, we are now working on the introduction of a Traffic Order to prohibit town centre parking for HGVs and a complementary number of temporary measures at Wholeflats Service Road which will support HGV parking to alleviate the immediate impact on local residents.”

In the past The Falkirk Herald has reported on concerns of Grangemouth residents who have been blocked into their driveways by HGVs which have parked on the street outside their premise.

One instance saw massive articulated vehicles parking up outside homes in Newhouse Road blocking people in their homes.

