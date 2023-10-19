New posts are being made available across the local authority’s social work teams offering opportunities for both new and experienced registered social workers and occupational therapists.

Vacancies will be unveiled at a drop-in evening at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 26.

The news posts are part of a pledge by Falkirk Council to improve career opportunities and enhance salary scales for registered social workers and occupational therapists in the local area.

Sara Lacey, Falkirk Council chief social work officer, said: “Our new approach supports colleagues to learn and grow within Falkirk’s social services – offering career progression, rewards, and opportunities.

“For newly qualified colleagues, our mentoring programme will give you the best start in your career, allowing you to develop with the knowledge and support of your

team. We’ve also introduced advanced practitioner positions which allow experienced colleagues to take the next step in their career while continuing in practice.

“Over the past few years, the Falkirk area has evolved to become an attractive place to live, play, and visit – with a booming tourist economy and desirable property

market.

As a key employer within the area, we’re committed to making Falkirk a more attractive place to work too. We’re listening to our teams about what makes Falkirk great,

and making the changes needed to ensure that a rewarding career is on offer now, and well into the future”.

Opportunities will be available in justice, mental health, occupational therapy, adult social services, and children and families teams.