Falkirk Council add 26 new electric vans to fleet as part of £5 million investment

The local authority has just added 26 new electric vans to its fleet to kick off a three-year £5 million investment to bring more efficient vehicles into its services.

By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

Part of Falkirk Council’s green fleet initiative to achieve a zero emission fleet of vehicles, the new vans will replace ageing diesel counterparts currently used by building maintenance.

The council services are changing the way they operate as part of a commitment to minimising future climate change and achieving a ‘net zero’ carbon target by 2030

and the 26 new Vauxhall Vivaro E vans join 84 electric cars and vans already in use by the various departments.

The new vans are now operating in the council's building maintenance departmentThe new vans are now operating in the council's building maintenance department
The award-winning vans bring the benefits of zero emissions, low maintenance costs and no road tax and have a range of 205 miles on a single charge.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Climate Change Portfolio Holder, said: “This is another positive step forward in our net-zero ambitions. As an organisation it is vital that we are

leading the way in tackling climate change.

“Our new Green Fleet is just one initiative we are taking forward, but it is a big step, alongside our use of HVO fuel rather than diesel in our waste and recycling

collections vehicles which will reduce our waste fleet carbon emissions by 90 per cent, and being the first in Scotland to do so.

“I am proud to be part of an all-council team putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do, and making changes that will reduce our impact on the environment.”

