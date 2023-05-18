Applications are now open for community groups and charities to apply to receive funding and support from the fund, which has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016.

Groups which play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities can apply up until June 11 to be considered for the next round of funding.

Last November six local causes, including Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Camelon Community Centre, Laurieston Welfare and Rainbow Women's Muslim group, benefited from a share of £7065 in donations.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is just one organisation to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund

This year local Co-op stores in Carron and Laurieston and Co-op Funeralcare in Grangemouth and Falkirk have chosen Central Wellbeing SCIO, Grangemouth Sea

Cadets and Falkirk Mental Health Association as the local community groups that will share in the donations made by Co-op Members when they buy selected Co-op

branded products and services.

A Co-op Community Fund spokesperson said: “People can apply if they bring people together to access food through activities and initiatives like community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes or help to improve people’s mental well being and build social connections through sporting activities, clubs and societies.

"Funding is also available to those who create opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference or those who enable communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change through community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport.”