Falkirk community choir set to sing out at Glasgow's Silverburn Shopping Centre
The Keynotes, set up by the support organisation Key, will be performing in Silverburn Shopping Centre from 11.30am to 12.15pm on Wednesday, September 10.
Set up as a safe space where people did not face attitudinal, financial, and structural barriers that can prevent them from accessing community activities, the Keynotes choir was boosted by funding from the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, managed by CVS Falkirk.
It has since gone on to provide the opportunity for people to make friends, perform together and connect with other groups experiencing loneliness and isolation in
their communities.
Now on their second Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund award, the choir continue to go from strength to strength.
A Keynotes spokesperson said: “Over the past three years, we have grown in number and reputation and have now delighted audiences at the Scottish Parliament, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Stirling’s Thistles Shopping Centre, in care homes and other community venues across Falkirk and beyond.
"The Keynotes’ message is clear – we are here, and we’ll make you beam from ear to ear.”
Coinciding with Scottish Learning Disability Week – which runs from September 8 to September 14 and this year has the them of “I Am Here” – the Keynotes appearance at Silverburn Shopping Centre aims to raise awareness of people with learning disabilities and the talents and contributions they bring to local communities. Visit the Key website for more information.