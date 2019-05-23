Falkirk communities will remember D Day sacrifice

Communities across the district will come together on Thursday, June 6 to mark D Day.

The invasion of Europe and eventual defeat of the Nazi army began with the landings on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

A total of 13 Allied countries gathered in Britain to cross the Channel and re-establish freedom.

Ceremonies will be taking place across Europe in two weeks time to mark the 75th anniversary and remember the sacrifice of the 425,000 Allied and German troops who died from June 6 to August 30 when the Nazi army retreated across the River Seine.

Provost William Buchanan has organised two remembrance parades which will take place on June 6 to allow communities to remember the events of 1944.

The first will be in Bonnybridge leaving the community centre at 10.45am and heading to the Memorial Park for a short service. It will involve pupils from the primary and secondary schools, as well as old soldiers and the public.

The second leaves Falkirk Town Hall car park at 7pm to march to the Cenotaph in Dollar Park.

This week the provost said: “We will show our veterans tht our debt to them is never forgotten for the price they paid for the freedom and peace we now enjoy.

“As we mark 75 years since the largest seaborne invasion the world has ever seen, we salute the bravery and sacrifice of all those who took part in liberating Europe.”