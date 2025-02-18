Falkirk communities urged to protect the vulnerable from being exploited

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk residents are being urged to keep an eye out for signs that vulnerable older people are being exploited financially – with a warning that it could be “friends” and even relatives who are actually thieves or bullies.

February 20 is Adult Support and Protection Day and this year the national event is focusing on financial harm that can be done to elderly people who have to rely on others for support.

Adult protection involves looking out for many different forms of harm – such as physical, psychological, self-harm and self-neglect – but recent local investigations show the scale of the challenge.

From April to December of 2024, there were 104 cases referred to Falkirk Council’s adult protection team, where financial abuse was the main form of harm – although there will also be cases that form part of a wider investigation.

Adult Support And Protection Day is on February 20. Pic: Contributed

Just under half of these involved adults over the age of 80.

Gemma Ritchie, adult support and protection lead officer with Falkirk Council, says that while scams and frauds are very real and people need to be aware of them, the reality is that most financial harm is done by someone close to the victim.

It could be taking a few pounds from a purse or a larger sum from a bank account – but it can also mean someone being pressured into giving someone money because they have been made to feel sorry for them or obliged to them.

“One of the common misconceptions about financial harm affecting older adults is that it is frauds and scams and although that’s important and we need to prevent it, the majority that we see and investigate is perpetrated by someone known to the adult,” said Gemma.

Gemma Ritchie, Adult Protection lead officer with Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership

Older adults become at risk when they become frail, have dementia or have sensory issues that mean they need help with tasks such as shopping and banking.

“We need to make sure we can support them to stay at home as long as possible, safely, and that includes protecting their finances and any property they might have,” she said.

The most common way for vulnerable people to be exploited is by giving someone their bank card and pin number to withdraw money, which is then not spent in the way intended.

In extreme cases, people have been pressured into changing their Will and signing away their property.

The awareness day this year is highlighting how it is often friends or even relatives who exploit their trust for their own ends.

That can even extend to those who have a Power of Attorney, where the older person has given someone they trust the legal authority to make decisions on their behalf.

Sometimes the adult protection team work with the Office of Public Guardian to investigate when it appears that a power of attorney is being abused, sometimes they will involve the police.

The team has the power to examine records, including financial records from banks, which can confirm suspicious activity.

“Sometimes it’s about education and support – people don’t always realise what they are doing is criminal and sometimes it’s about working with families and supporting them,” said Gemma.

“But there are cases – often involving friends and neighbours – where it has been very targeted and someone has seen an opportunity by offering to help but then helped themselves without the adult’s knowledge.

A large number of reports that someone could be being financially exploited come from carers who either notice what’s going on or are confided in.

While this year’s day is focusing on financial harm for this theme, it is often linked to other issues.

“Where you have financial harm, you often have psychological harm – there is often coercion or undue pressure on the older adult,” Gemma explained.

“Also losing someone they thought was there to help them is very difficult to deal with – it can have a significant, long-term impact.”

In addition to a social media campaign running this week, there will also be a conference for professionals and volunteers, with around 100 people attending.

Gemma said: “We really want to increase the knowledge of what harm is occurring locally, how to spot the signs and how we can work together to prevent it.”

“But this type of harm is often hidden and people out in communities might well spot something.

“It’s really important that people trust their instincts and if they see something that doesn’t look right, let us know about it.”

To report an issue, visit Falkirk – Act Against Harm or call 01324 506070 (out of hours call 01786 470500).