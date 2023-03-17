News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk communities hosting a big lunch for royal coronation will receive letter from the King

People across Falkirk are being encouraged to join the Coronation Big Lunch and receive a special letter from The King and Queen Consort commemorating their participation.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT

Communities who register for the Coronation Big Lunch will receive royal correspondence from King Charles III and the Queen Consort, while streets, schools, groups

and communities who choose to be part of the historic event in May could also be in with a chance of winning a Community Garden specially designed and planted by the award-winning Eden Project, as well as £2500 towards their next project and a Big Lunch hamper.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland rgional manager at Eden Project Communities, who started The Big Lunch, said: “We want to place community spirit at the heart of this

People in Falkirk are being urged to hold a big lunch to celebrate the coronation of King Charles
historic occasion and encourage everyone in Scotland to join in.

“Even if you’re simply a group of neighbours who enjoy a wee chat together or you’re part of a school community, club or a local group, we want to hear from you. Scots

are renowned for our friendliness, and this is an opportunity for people to come together sharing friendship, food and fun and to celebrate an historic event.

"And of course, there’s also a chance to win your community some fantastic prizes. Let’s celebrate those people who support each other and shape better futures

together in the places where they live, but rarely get the recognition they deserve. Our competition is open to everyone until March 30 so there is still plenty of

time to apply.”

Residents can register at www.CoronationBigLunch.com where they can download the royal letter along with free resources to help plan their event.

