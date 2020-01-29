Falkirk commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day

Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) will mark the 75th anniversary of the closing of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp tonight.

The event, which also commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day, takes place in Falkirk Library, in Hope Street between 7pm and 9pm.

During the commemoration gathering guests, including Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn, will also remember the victims of the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur and will be joined by a survivor of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Umutesi Stewart.

CSREC also welcome Robert MacKenzie, a local survivor of the Kindertransport rescue operation that saved thousands of Jewish children from the clutches Nazi Germany before the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939.

Other faith groups represented at the Commemoration event will include senior members of the Church of Scotland and local Muslim community.

Councillor Meiklejohn will highlight the importance of remembering the Holocaust and continuing the fight against anti-Semitism in Scotland today.

The ceremonial lighting of a memorial candle by Lord Julian Goodman, on behalf of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities and the Association of Jewish Refugees, will then take place followed by an informal reception at which a buffet of Kosher snacks and refreshments will be served as guests meet and mingle with one another in the spirit of friendship, fellowship and unity.

Members of the Forth Valley community and beyond are invited to come along and mark this historic milestone and remember the victims of the Holocaust and other genocides across the world.