Costa Coffee in Falkirk Central Retail Park is supporting Strathcarron Hospice's birthday fundraiser this weekend.

Staff at the Costa Coffee branch in Central Retail Park are taking part in the big birthday tea party for the Fankerton-based hospice over the bank holiday weekend.

A fundraising raffle in aid of Strathcarron will be running over the weekend with customers invited to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store decided to help the charity as they are mean something to some of the staff.

Costa are just one of the local businesses taking part in fundraising efforts for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea Party as the hospice marks its 42nd birthday.