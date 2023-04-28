News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk coffee shop supports Strathcarron Hospice fundraiser

The team at a Falkirk coffee shop are supporting Strathcarron Hospice this weekend with a fundraiser.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Costa Coffee in Falkirk Central Retail Park is supporting Strathcarron Hospice's birthday fundraiser this weekend.

Staff at the Costa Coffee branch in Central Retail Park are taking part in the big birthday tea party for the Fankerton-based hospice over the bank holiday weekend.

A fundraising raffle in aid of Strathcarron will be running over the weekend with customers invited to take part.

The store decided to help the charity as they are mean something to some of the staff.

Costa are just one of the local businesses taking part in fundraising efforts for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea Party as the hospice marks its 42nd birthday.

To find out more visit strathcarronhospice.net

