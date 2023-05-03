The team at Costa Coffee in Central Retail Park were fundraising for Strathcarron at the weekend. Pictured from left, Jack Waddell, trainee manager; Dana Beveridge, barista maestro; Rachel Morton, barista and Kyle Chrysanthous, barista maestro. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The teams at Costa Coffee’s local branches staged fundraisers in store over the bank holiday weekend as part of the Fankerton-based hospice’s big birthday tea party.

The branches at Central Retail Park, in the Howgate Centre and on Vicar Street were among 16 Costa stores run by the Coffeepots franchise that were raising funds for Strathcarron.

Staff invited customers to take part in fundraising activities from Friday to Sunday to help support the work the charity does for people and their families living with life-limiting conditions.

They were just one of the local businesses taking part in fundraising efforts for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea Party, marking the hospice’s 42nd birthday.