Falkirk coffee shop customers support Strathcarron fundraiser
Generous customers at three Falkirk coffee shops helped support Strathcarron Hospice over the weekend.
The teams at Costa Coffee’s local branches staged fundraisers in store over the bank holiday weekend as part of the Fankerton-based hospice’s big birthday tea party.
The branches at Central Retail Park, in the Howgate Centre and on Vicar Street were among 16 Costa stores run by the Coffeepots franchise that were raising funds for Strathcarron.
Staff invited customers to take part in fundraising activities from Friday to Sunday to help support the work the charity does for people and their families living with life-limiting conditions.
They were just one of the local businesses taking part in fundraising efforts for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea Party, marking the hospice’s 42nd birthday.
The team at Costa’s Central Retail Park store held a fundraising raffle over the weekend for the occasion.