Falkirk coffee shop back brewing with the best of them with new look
A popular Falkirk branch of a coffee shop giant is has re-opened after undergoing a full refurbishment.
Costa Coffee, based at Falkirk Central Retail Park, is officially launched its new look store on Tuesday.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “As a locally owned franchise, we’re proud to support Falkirk by providing friendly service, a welcoming space, and importantly, providing local jobs for residents in the area.
"Our refreshed store, which opened this week, is a part of our ongoing commitment to the community.”