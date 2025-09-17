Falkirk coffee shop back brewing with the best of them with new look

By James Trimble
Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
A popular Falkirk branch of a coffee shop giant is has re-opened after undergoing a full refurbishment.

Costa Coffee, based at Falkirk Central Retail Park, is officially launched its new look store on Tuesday.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “As a locally owned franchise, we’re proud to support Falkirk by providing friendly service, a welcoming space, and importantly, providing local jobs for residents in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our refreshed store, which opened this week, is a part of our ongoing commitment to the community.”

Baristas Jessica Cheape, Martina Farkasova and Charys Penn join manager Louise Muir to celebrate the re-opening - and refurbishment - of Costa Coffee in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Baristas Jessica Cheape, Martina Farkasova and Charys Penn join manager Louise Muir to celebrate the re-opening - and refurbishment - of Costa Coffee in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Costa CoffeeFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice