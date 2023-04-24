News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

Falkirk cocaine dealer sent to prison after cannabis smell caught police attention

A drug dealer told police officers he “wouldn’t survive” if he did not sell cocaine when the pulled him over and found £1000 of the drug in his car.

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST

Karl Calder-Harley, 26, then told officers who pulled him over he had more drugs stashed at home. He later stated he got into dealing to fund his own drug habit, which he had been struggling to afford.

He had previously been in trouble with the law for laundering money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calder-Harely appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Muirhall Road, Larbert on May 8, 2021.

Police searched Calder-Harley's vehicle after detecting a strong smell of cannabisPolice searched Calder-Harley's vehicle after detecting a strong smell of cannabis
Police searched Calder-Harley's vehicle after detecting a strong smell of cannabis
Most Popular

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 8.30pm when police on mobile carried out a check on a car that smelled strongly on cannabis. Officers searched the vehicle and found 20 clear bags of white powder, a mobile phone and some cash.

“The accused told officers it was cocaine and said ‘I have another 10 grams in the house’ and added, ‘If I didn’t deal we wouldn’t survive’. Police have thereafter gone to his home address and found further drugs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of 19.16 grams of cocaine worth a value of £1000 was recovered.

The court heard Calder-Harley, 20 Argyll Avenue, Falkirk, had been dealing to fund his own habit and since his arrest he had stopped using cocaine entirely.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Calder-Harley had a previous conviction for money laundering before he “took up drug dealing”.

He sent him to prison for 170 days.

Related topics:FalkirkPoliceLarbert