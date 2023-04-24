Falkirk cocaine dealer sent to prison after cannabis smell caught police attention

Karl Calder-Harley, 26, then told officers who pulled him over he had more drugs stashed at home. He later stated he got into dealing to fund his own drug habit, which he had been struggling to afford.

He had previously been in trouble with the law for laundering money.

Calder-Harely appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Muirhall Road, Larbert on May 8, 2021.

Police searched Calder-Harley's vehicle after detecting a strong smell of cannabis

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 8.30pm when police on mobile carried out a check on a car that smelled strongly on cannabis. Officers searched the vehicle and found 20 clear bags of white powder, a mobile phone and some cash.

“The accused told officers it was cocaine and said ‘I have another 10 grams in the house’ and added, ‘If I didn’t deal we wouldn’t survive’. Police have thereafter gone to his home address and found further drugs.”

A total of 19.16 grams of cocaine worth a value of £1000 was recovered.

The court heard Calder-Harley, 20 Argyll Avenue, Falkirk, had been dealing to fund his own habit and since his arrest he had stopped using cocaine entirely.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Calder-Harley had a previous conviction for money laundering before he “took up drug dealing”.