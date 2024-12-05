Falkirk clubs and groups still have a few days left to secure £5000 of funding

Local groups and clubs still have a few days to get their applications in for the latest opportunity to tap into Falkirk Council’s Community Choices funding.

The December 9 deadline is fast approaching so people now have less than a week to apply for up to £5000 of cash from the initiative.

Groups have a chance to apply for a small grant that could help them bring projects to life – whether supporting young people, hosting events, or providing essential resources – while also empowering local people to vote for the projects they want to see happen.

Applications for this round of Community Choices must be submitted by midnight on Monday, December 9 with projects going to a public vote in February next year.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) is just one of the groups to have felt the benefit of Community Choices funding (Picture: Submitted)

One group that has benefitted from Community Choices is Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC), which has been inspiring young people to take up cycling since 2016.

Partnering with the Zetland Park Regeneration Project, the club developed a Pump Track Racing Series thanks in large part to funding secured through Community Choices.

Pictured: An FJBC session held at Zetland Park’s pump track. The club hold weekly sessions at venues throughout the Council area.

The funding enabled FJBC to purchase vital equipment, including bikes, helmets, protective gear, and event accessories. With these resources, young people aged eight to 16 were able to take part in competitive cycling and grow their skills.

By removing barriers, the club ensured no young person was left out due to a lack of resources, giving everyone an equal chance to compete.

The club has also developed young community leaders who can help organise and run events, building local capacity and nurturing a new generation of sport leaders.

Fraser Johnston, Head Coach at FJBC, said: “Thanks to the grant, we’ve been able to provide the necessary equipment to ensure everyone, regardless of their background, can participate in our events. It’s not just about cycling; it’s about giving young people the confidence and skills to thrive, while also fostering a strong sense of community.

"The Community Choices small grant, enabled us to continue offering free coaching sessions during school holidays and will allow us to continue to expand our events in the future."

