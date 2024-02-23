Falkirk Cineworld marks 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Grail epic with weekend screening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tails of hardship, long hours and soggy armour endured by the Monty Python team are almost as well known as the film itself and it even spawned the highly successful musical Spamalot.

And, while Life of Brian is seen as the lads’ best film, there are those who believe 1974’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail is funnier.

From psychotically competitive dark knights who are careless with their limbs, to the Holy Hand Grenade, to the knights who say “ni” the film has become part of people’s lives over the last 50 years – whether they know about it or not.

Forth Valley landmark Doune Castle made frequent appearances in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Picture: Ben Stevens)

You just have to see people hitting a pair of coconut shells together to remember the knights of the round table’s cost saving mode of transport.

Now to celebrate this major milestone in the motion picture industry, Falkirk Cineworld is screening Monty Python and the Holy Grail this weekend in all its technicolor glory.

A great film with laughs aplenty, it’s also a great chance to see Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin in their prime on the big screen.

And, of course, Doune Castle in its many guises.

The Python’s certainly got their money’s worth out of that Scottish landmark.