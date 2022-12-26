In Bainsford Community Hall, there’s a pot of homemade soup on the go that smells delicious and provides some much needed warmth on a bitingly cold day.

For the Reverend Andrew Sarle, minister of Bainsford Parish Church, the idea is more than just providing somewhere that people can sit and get a heat. His church is one of several organisations that have come together to host a games and craft afternoon, held every Friday in Bainsford Community Hall.

Also involved is the CORRA foundation, a charity whose worker, Angela Smith, is well-known in the community and members of the People’s Parish, a creative arts project that has been gathering stories from the Bainsford and Langlees community for several months now. With all of the groups already working in the area, they decided they should start offering another place to go, particularly during the winter months.

The crafts and games cafe started a few weeks ago and quickly proved a success, with more than a dozen people coming along most weeks. “We did want to offer somewhere warm for people who can’t afford to heat their homes but it’s also for people who just want the company,” Andrew explained.

As Bainsford Parish Church will almost certainly close its doors next year, Andrew is keen that the work they do is not about getting people into the 150-year-old building but rather making strong links to the community. That view is shared by Adam Grant, assistant pastor of Falkirk Baptist Church, who helps run the Bainsford group. He now lives in Bainsford, where his young son was born – just days after Adam and his wife moved into their new home.

He is keen to be involved in the community, where the Baptist church already has strong links through the Hidden Treasures charity shop, which will be reopening in the hall if all goes to plan.

Andrew and Adam agree that it was important to them that they become involved in ways that genuinely help the community and that are guided by what people in the area want and need.

Elizabeth Ann Johnston knits while she attends the crafts and games cafe

“People who come along wouldn’t know that churches are involved,” said Andrew. “But to me, this is as much about being a Christian as being at a church service at 10 am on a Sunday.”

Another benefit is that it is another way to use Bainsford Community Hall, which was close to closure until a group of volunteers made the commitment to help look after it and keep it open.

Cliff Dickson and Elizabeth Ann Johnston have braved the snow to come along to the crafts and games cafe which they attend regularly. Elizabeth Ann has brought her knitting while they enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit. “We like the company and it’s just round the corner for us, so we can walk,” said Cliff.

Bainsford is leading the way for a group of churches, which are now coordinating the days so that there is usually something available. Christ Church, Grahamston United, St Francis Xavier’s and Trinity Church are also signed up now.

Reverend Andrew Sarle, centre, with Cliff Dickson, left, and Adam Grant

The Falkirk church groups are among several community organisations across the district that are now offering a ‘warm space’ this winter. Falkirk Council is offering its eight public libraries – across the district from Denny to Bo’ness – as places where people can go and get a heat, although they are resisting calling them ‘warm banks’.

A recent survey found that while many people would use the facility, some were worried about the stigma people might feel about using a ‘warm bank’. The council now says it “will promote our libraries as warm, safe, welcoming spaces but will not call them warm banks”.

In another bid to combat poverty which is now affecting so many, the council has extended its Go Card scheme to allow more people on low incomes to enjoy a free swim.

Go card holders can now also get a free tea or coffee in the cafés at the Mariner Centre in Camelon and Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The libraries are also playing a crucial role in ensuring that people who are struggling with their energy bills and rising food prices are getting all of the help they are entitled to. Advice and support is available in all libraries and people can also visit the council’s website to find out more about the support that is out there.

