A warm welcome along with a hot meal is on offer from the congregation of a Falkirk town centre church.

The members of St Francis Xavier’s Church in Hope Street are once again offering up a Warm Place for anyone who has had difficulty with making hot food due to the energy crisis.

They ran the initiative in early 2023, also opening the doors of their church hall to anyone who lived alone and was lonely.

A free bowl of hot soup was given, along with a sandwich or toastie.

The Warm Places initiative will run in the Falkirk town centre church hall. Pic: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Such was the success and the parishioners belief that Warm Places are still needed they are running the scheme again for 2024.

It will take place every Thursday, from January 11, and run until Easter or longer if necessary.

People can turn up between noon and 2pm to enjoy the light lunch.

Parish members are also encouraged to come along to welcome those attending and enjoy a friendly chat.

Last year, other churches in and around the town centre ran similar schemes on different days so people always had somewhere to go for a hot meal.

One of those who has also signed up for 2024 is Bainsford Parish Church which is offering its Warm Space every Friday from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

They offer the option of doing knitting or crafts, playing dominoes or Scrabble, but you can also go to enjoy soup, bottomless cuppas and snacks.