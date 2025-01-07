Falkirk churches come together in show of Christian unity
The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity runs from January 18 to 25 and is an international ecumenical event.
This year a number of Falkirk churches are committing to pray together every day for the week, for the needs of our communities and for the world.
There will be a short prayer vigil each day at a different church.
Similar events will be taking place in churches not only in the UK but across the world.
Everyone is welcome to join Falkirk Churches United in Prayer for the World daily at 6.30pm to 7pm unless otherwise stated.
Sunday, January 19 – Bainsford Parish Church hall in Hendry Street; Monday, January 20 – St Francis Xavier Church in Hope Street; Tuesday, January 21 – Falkirk Baptist Church in Weir Street; Wednesday, January 22 – 11.30am to noon at Trinity Church in Manse Place or 7.30-7pm at Christ Church in Kerse Lane; Thursday, January 23 – Grahamston United Church in Bute Street; Friday, January 4 – Quakers at Trinity Church in Manse Place; and Saturday, January 25 – Rev. Jim Campbell at Christ Church in Kerse Lane.
