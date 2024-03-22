Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running from Tuesday, March 26 to Friday, March 29, they are organised by Falkirk Joint Churches.

This year’s host church is St Andrew’s West in Upper Newmarket Street where each service will begin at 7.30pm.

Spreading the message of the cross will be: Tuesday – Harvey Stalker of Olivet Evangelical Church; Wednesday – Rev. Norman Graham of the Baptist Church; Thursday – Rev. David Randall from Falkirk Free Church; and Good Friday – Rev. Alastair Horne of St Andrew’s West Church.

The services will take place over four evenings. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Service on Good Friday will also include a celebration of Communion.

There will be a time of prayer in the lower rooms at 7.10pm each evening prior to the service and each service will also be followed by a time of fellowship over tea/coffee and home-baking.